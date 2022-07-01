Staying the Course

KT&G continues to make progress toward its ambition of becoming a top-tier global player.

By Stefanie Rossel

It’s an ambitious goal: By 2025, South Korea’s leading cigarette manufacturer, KT&G, wants to play in the top tier of global tobacco companies. At the time of writing, the company appeared to be well on track to achieve its ambition, weathering unprecedented macroeconomic challenges along the way.

In the first quarter of 2022, KT&G’s sales soared to krw1.4 trillion ($1.11 billion), an increase of 16.1 percent over the same period in 2021. Operating profit stood at krw333 billion, up 6.3 percent year-on-year. The double-digit growth in sales was driven by strong exports and the performance of KT&G’s overseas cigarette subsidiaries as the company concentrated on the global business arena.

KT&G sold 11.5 billion cigarettes overseas in the first quarter of 2022, a 43.8 percent increase over the same quarter last year. “Amid an easing pandemic situation, demand for cigarettes has increased in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Indonesia,” a KT&G spokesperson told Tobacco Reporter. “Total overseas sales—krw226.3 billion—were up 62.6 percent compared to the same quarter last year. The dramatic increase can be explained by the volume increases in high average selling price regions, such as [the] Middle East and Asia-Pacific.”

Covid-19 brought about significant challenges for KT&G. In response, many parts of the company, from daily operations to engagement with business partners, underwent major changes.

One of the most difficult challenges, according to KT&G, was to expand its global business amid a pandemic. Despite the situation, the company added 23 new export markets in 2020 alone—a remarkable accomplishment given that many countries imposed nationwide lockdowns during that year. Since face-to-face meetings with overseas business partners and physical market visits were impossible, the company had to strengthen its digital and online business model. It conducted rigorous market research on target markets and communicated with overseas business partners by utilizing digital platforms. KT&G even managed to establish a subsidiary in Taiwan in March 2021.

After experiencing the pandemic in 2020, KT&G set “resilience” as the keyword for its 2021 business management goal. “The keyword ‘resilience’ reflects our determination to not only recover from the negative impacts of Covid-19 but also leap forward and achieve greater advance amid the pandemic situation,” said KT&G’s spokesperson. “During last year, we tried to act fast and seize opportunities in the rapidly changing global economic order.”