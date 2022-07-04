B2B Vaping Conference to Tackle ‘Big Issues’

The U.K. Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) will organize a B2B conference at the QEII Centre in London on Sept. 9.

Among other topics, participants in the Vaping Industry Forum and Exhibition will discuss the challenge of tackling rogue vape traders, preventing underage access to e-cigarettes and creating a sustainable vaping industry.

Entitled “Vaping for a Better Future,” the conference will also look at how the sector can maximize its public health, economic and social impact.

The industry’s first ever economic impact report, conducted by the Centre for Economics & Business Research, will also be unveiled at the event.

Confirmed speakers and panelists include Adam Afriyie MP, vice chair of the Vaping All Party Parliamentary Group; James Lowman, chief executive, Association of Convenience Stores; Pippa Bailey, head of climate change and sustainability practice, IPSOS Mori; Dan Marchant, managing director, VapeClub; Doug Mutter, director, VPZ; and Siyang Yu, global marketing manager, SMOK

The event follows the government-commissioned independent review into tobacco control policies—the Khan Review—which has recommended that vaping feature prominently as a tool to meet England’s smokefree target by 2030.

“This year’s Vaping Industry Forum is set to be the biggest yet,” said John Dunne, director-general of the UKVIA, in a statement. “The conference and exhibition come at a hugely exciting time for the vaping industry following the extremely positive Khan Review which has presented vaping as having a pivotal role in making smoking obsolete. It also comes ahead of the highly anticipated publication of the new Tobacco Control Plan.

“Whilst vaping presents a huge public health, economic and social opportunity for the nation there are a number of challenges that the industry has to face up to. The Khan Review is placing its trust in the vaping industry to play a critical role in its harm reduction strategy, and we’ve got to show that we are a highly responsible industry that can live up to the government’s high expectations.”