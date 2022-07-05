Framework Convention Alliance Publishes 2021 Report

The Framework Convention Alliance (FCA) has published its 2021 annual report.

In addition to highlighting projects carried about in 2021, the annual report covers topics such as the ninth Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), the alignment of tobacco control with development and the UN sustainable development goals, and the inclusion of tobacco control in Covid-19 recovery initiatives.

The report also discusses he FCA’s upcoming plans to transition to the Global Alliance for Tobacco Control, a move intended to help the organization position itself for new challenges.

Created in 1999, the FCA is a confederation of nearly 500 organizations from more than 100 countries that supports the negotiation, ratification and implementation of the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC).