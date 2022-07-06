Gwinner Named Consumer Goods Technology CIO of the Year.

Aaron Gwinner, chief information officer and senior vice president of digital business solutions for the Reynolds group of companies, has won the 2022 Consumer Goods Technology (CGT) CIO of the Year Award.

The CIO of the Year Award recognizes a consumer goods company’s senior-most technology leader who has made a significant impact through the implementation and utilization of successful technology.

Those who nominated Gwinner applaud his success in driving transformation within the organization and, in turn, developing a strong company culture.

“Aaron has been a driving force behind the creation of new capabilities that allow us to operate a stronger, faster and simpler organization,” said Reynolds CEO Guy Meldrum in a statement. “His exceptional leadership continues to accelerate the transformation of our business. All of us at Reynolds congratulate him on this outstanding achievement.”

Since joining Reynolds in 2019, Gwinner’s impact has been substantial, with notable accomplishments including launching a new e-commerce platform that improved e-commerce growth and enhanced mobile website performance by 500 percent. Gwinner attributed these successes, among others, to his team of more than 400 professionals for the excellent work they do every day.

Additionally, his team established a hub in Silicon Valley to partner on new technology innovations, replaced all aging marketing platforms and websites while migrating 80 percent of the company data to the cloud, and built a new data science and e-commerce team that increased mobile conversion by 35 percent while delivering $200 million in benefits from data analytics.

“It is an honor to receive CGT’s CIO of the Year award and a testament to our remarkable teams at the helm of our digital transformation,” said Aaron Gwinner. “They’re the ones who do the work. My job is to set a clear vision, get the roadblocks out of their way and empower them to deliver. When they deliver, and we get recognized for it, I think it’s a great endorsement of my team and the fantastic work they’ve done. Thank you to CGT and all those who submitted nominations for this extraordinary recognition.”