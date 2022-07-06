Smoore to Research Nicotine Addiction

Smoore, the world’s largest vapor product manufacturer, today announced it has launched the first real-time monitoring research project on nicotine addiction.

In partnership with the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, Smoore’s new research project aims to explore how best to minimize the nicotine strength in vaping products and ultimately to bring it to below the levels that cause addiction.

The research will look at the secretion and metabolism of dopamine in animal brains, and will use this data to simulate the human brain when ingesting nicotine. As part of the project, the Shenzhen Neher Neural Plasticity Laboratory will conduct controlled trials by exposing subjects to the aerosol environments created by the atomization of Smoore’s Feelm vaping device and the aerosol environment created by combustible tobacco.

In addition providing a better understanding of nicotine absorption through different organs, the research will aid Smoore in improving the design of vape devices, including through changes to heating elements and atomizers, to enhance the vaping experience through increased efficiency of delivery.

“The atomization process between an e-cigarette and a combustible cigarette is very different, hence the physical and chemical properties derived from atomization and tobacco combustion also varies distinctively,” said Xiong Yuming, deputy dean of Smoore Shenzhen Fundamental Research Institute, in a statement.

“Focusing on the underlying mechanism of atomization and tobacco combustion, our research aims to explore nicotine delivery and absorption, so as to reduce the health impacts of these products.”

Supported by Southwest University in Chongqing, the researchers expected to release a stage report in the second half of 2022.