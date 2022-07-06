SWM and Neenah Complete Merger

Mativ Holdings today announced the completion of the merger of equals between Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) and Neenah, two leading global manufacturers of specialty materials, effective July 6, 2022.

Mativ has approximately $3 billion in sales, supporting customers in more than 100 countries, and manufacturing capabilities on four continents. Beginning Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the company will commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker symbol MATV.

“I am extremely excited and proud to mark this important milestone in the journey of our two companies with the formation of Mativ, said Julie Schertell, president and CEO of Mativ, in a statement.

“This merger is a unique opportunity to boldly reimagine our future as a stronger and faster-growing global enterprise. As we come together, we see significant near and long-term value creation opportunities to accelerate growth and amplify margins. With compelling strategic touch-points in key market categories, complementary geographies and technologies, increased global scale, and a passionate workforce with deep roots in material science, we are ideally suited to help solve our customer’s most critical challenges, which is the foundation of our cultural, commercial and financial success.

“As we bring the best of these two organizations together, our priorities are centered around supporting our customers, accelerating our growth, delivering the $65 million, or more, of deal-enabled cost synergies, and driving margins and cash flows to support deleveraging and a strong dividend. We will also continue to execute our strategy, including investments in our fastest growing and most profitable business units and decisive actions to optimize our portfolio over time. Mativ has tremendous potential, and, as we celebrate this new beginning, I want to recognize the efforts of our outstanding employees who work tirelessly every day to push the limits of what is possible.”