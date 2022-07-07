Geekvape Shares Expertise in Computational Fluid Dynamics

Geekvape shared its expertise in computational fluid dynamics (CDF) at the 14th International Conference on Computer Modeling and Simulation, hosted June 24-26 by the Chongqing University of Posts and Telecommunications.

Geekvape has used CFD to structurally optimize ceramic atomizers. In designing electrically heated atomizers, the heat and mass transfer phenomenon is essential for maximizing the product’s performance. The company’s engineering team developed patented product designs with higher heat efficiency and better atomization performance.

“This invitation is a great honor for Geekvape to communicate with many international experts and scholars in related research fields, to discuss the latest technological progress and share our most recent findings,” said Jiadong Zang, who represents Geekvape’s advanced technology and application research institute, in a statement.

“This has profound implications for the future development of the global e-cigarette industry, as well as for the improvement of scientific and technological innovation to facilitate the industry’s high-quality development.”