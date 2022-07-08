Pakistan Mandates Tobacco Track-and-Trace System

All cigarette manufacturers operating in Pakistan must implement the country’s track-and-trace system, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) announced on July 5, according to The International News.

In a letter dated June 30, 2022, the FBR directed tobacco companies to affix tax stamps and unique identification markers to their products starting July 1.

Nine cigarette manufacturers challenged these instructions, claiming that fixing stamps on cigarette packs is impossible without installation of a track- and-trace system as envisaged in the sales tax rules.

To date, only three tobacco manufacturers—Pakistan Tobacco Co., Philip Morris International and Khyber Tobacco—have installed the track-and-trace system and made it operational. In addition to the multinationals, there are at least 40 tobacco companies operating in Pakistan, including 18 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and three in the country’s federally and provincially administrated tribal areas.

The big tobacco companies maintain that the track-and-trace system will succeed only if it is implemented by all players. According to critics, the companies challenging the FBR instructions are involved in illicit trade and fear the track-and-trace system will expose their illegal activities.

Out of the PKR134 billion ($645.47 million) in taxes collected from the tobacco industry in 2020, PKR131 was paid by only two companies, which together held a 65 percent market share.