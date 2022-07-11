Boka Tobacco Sales Suspended

Zimbabwe’s Tobacco Industry Marketing Board (TIMB) has suspended the Boka Tobacco Sales Floor (BSF) from purchasing tobacco from farmers with immediate effect, reports Africa Press.

The regulator acted on July 14 following several reports by growers that they have spent more than a month without receiving payment for their produce.

TIMB Public Affairs Officer Chelesani Moyo said the suspension will be reviewed after the BSF clears all its outstanding dues and provides proof of adequate financial resources.

“We have received several complaints from growers who have not been paid by Boka Tobacco Sales Floor after sales,” she said.

“As a regulator, we have engaged with Boka management to resolve the issue in an amicable manner.

With immediate effect, TIMB has suspended all tobacco purchases by Boka until they have cleared all outstanding payments and provided proof of adequate financial resources.”