Senate Confirms Steve Dettelbach as ATF Director

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm Steve Dettelbach to serve as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Dettelbach, 56, was confirmed by a 48-46 vote that went largely along party lines.

“Following the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, today’s vote is another important sign that both parties can come together to support law enforcement and stand up against the horrific scourge of gun violence,” President Joe Biden said in a statement following the vote.

Prior to landing the job as the head of the ATF, Dettelbach worked as a federal prosecutor for the Justice Department – the ATF’s parent agency.

“Steve understands the importance and urgency of ATF’s mission and I am confident he will lead ATF with integrity, dedication and skill,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

Tuesday’s vote marked the first time the Senate has confirmed an ATF director since 2013.