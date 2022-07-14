AVMA Calls For Investigation Of Marketing Denial Orders

The American Vapor Manufacturers Association (AVMA) has asked the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Inspector General to investigate whether the Food and Drug Administration’s marketing denial orders for vaping products are driven by political pressure.

The AVMA says it wants the inspector general to help the public learn about FDA Commissioner Robert Califf’s coordination with elected officials, allied activists and reporters as his agency continues its review of premarket tobacco product applications (PMTA).

In a letter sent to HHS Inspector General Christi A. Grimm, AVMA President Amanda Wheeler contends that interference has corrupted FDA’s statutory obligation to properly implement its PMTA review process based solely on scientific, empirically based judgment.

“Manufacturers are routinely meeting the PMTA requirements to scientifically demonstrate how their products are appropriate for the protection of public health,” Wheeler wrote. “Despite compliance, the agency isn’t approving the vape products sought by adults who want to quit smoking. The Office of Inspector General should open the door and hold the FDA accountable to its standards.”