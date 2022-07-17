Canadian Patent for Biodegradable Filter Technology

Greenbutts has received a Canadian patent for its biodegradable filter tow technology.

The patent adds to Greenbutts’ proprietary technology stack, offering an all-natural, biodegradable and water dispersing cigarette filter. Previously, Greenbutts obtained patent recognition in the United Kingdom and the United States.

“Greenbutts’ mission started 12 years ago, at a time when the phrase ‘single-use plastic’ was not used as often as it is today,” said Greenbutts CEO Tadas Lisauskas in a statement. “Our dedication through extensive R&D with our world-class scientific team is now being recognized on a global scale as governments, industry and consumers are all in alignment with a green, clean future.”

According to Lisauskas, Greenbutts’ biodegradable cigarette filter is compatible not only with traditional combustible smoking products but also with heat-not-burn products. In August 2021, Greenbutts signed an agreement to supply its biodegradable filters to Poda Lifestyle and Wellness.

“This patent has strategic importance to our organization as it comes in full alignment with the Canadian government’s decision to ban the manufacture and importation of harmful single-use plastics, a historic move for North America,” he said. “Our technology is a viable and sustainable alternative to cellulose acetate filters while maintaining the sensory experience, delivering the high-performance filtration capability of a traditional filter.”

“The granting of this new IP by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office is another demonstration that the company is advancing in becoming the most strategic partner to catalyze the tobacco industry to, once and for all, migrate from single-use plastic to a planet friendly, consumer-aligned and government-supported solution,” said Greenbutts’ chief strategy officer, Luis Sanches.