Juul Labs Exploring Financing Alternatives

Juul Labs is reportedly exploring financing alternatives and as the company deals with lawsuits and regulators threaten to end its e-cigarette sales in the United States.

According to Bloomberg News, Juul’s bankers at Centerview Partners are sounding out investors for a possible $400 million first-lien term loan due August 2023.

The proceeds would help refinance an existing term loan, which has around $394 million outstanding and matures on the same date, the report added.

A spokesperson for Juul told Reuters that the company is looking at options to protect its business and to address the “impact of the FDA’s now stayed order so we can continue offering our products to adult consumers who have or are looking to transition away from traditional cigarettes.”

On June 23, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ordered Juul Labs to remove all currently marketed Juul products from the U.S. market.

A day later, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on June 24 granted Juul’s request to delay the FDA’s ban to give the court time to hear arguments.

On July 5, the FDA temporarily halted its ban, saying that the company’s premarket tobacco product application warranted additional review. The agency stressed that the stay suspends but does not rescind the marketing denial order.