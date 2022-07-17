Malaysia’s Generational Tobacco Ban Clears Cabinet

Malaysia’s Cabinet has approved the Tobacco and Smoking Control Bill, reports The Star.

“I will be sending [the Bill] to Parliament for this session,” Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin told reporters during the presentation of a new drug perception study report on July 14.

Among other provisions, the bill calls for a ban on sales of cigarettes, tobacco and vapor products to those born after 2005.

The proposed law is modeled on legislation in New Zealand, which in December 2021 revealed a plan to phase out smoking by gradually raising the smoking age until it covers the entire population.

Presently, some 40.5 percent of men and 20 percent of women smoke in Malaysia.