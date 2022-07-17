Romania to Hike ‘Sin Taxes’

Romania’s government will increase tobacco and alcohol excise duties as of Aug. 1, aiming to boost public revenue, reports SeeNews. The measure will be followed by a 10 percent tax hike on sugary drinks effective Jan. 1, 2023

The excise duty on tobacco and alcohol has been unchanged since 2015.

The European Union requires member states to impose an excise duty of at least 60 percent of the weighted average retail selling price of cigarettes.

The Romanian government expects the measures to boost budget revenues by RON1.2 billion ($242 million) this year and RON10.57 billion in 2023.