Sources: Juul Labs Quarterly Revenues Drop 23%

Juul Labs Inc. had its first quarter revenues plummet 23% from the prior year, according to people with knowledge of the matter, according Bloomberg.

The company received $259 million of revenue for the quarter ended March 31, said the sources, who say they saw the company’s results as it seeks financing alternatives.

“As we continue to operate in the market and go through the FDA’s review process, we are in the early stages of exploring a variety of options including various potential financing alternatives to protect our business and to address the impact of the FDA’s now stayed order so we can continue offering our products to adult consumers who have or are looking to transition away from traditional cigarettes,” a spokesperson for Juul said in a statement when asked for comment by Bloomberg.

Juul Labs had a loss of $28 million in the period, compared with earnings of $29 million for the same period a year earlier, based on unadjusted results before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

In June, the FDA banned Juul products on US shelves, citing a lack of evidence demonstrating the overall safety of the company’s products, and noting Juul’s “disproportionate role in the rise in youth vaping.” Then the company won an emergency court order temporarily blocking the decision, and the agency separately stayed its order, allowing the company to keep selling products.

As of the first quarter, Juul had $323 million of cash on hand, down from $428 million at the same point last year, according to people who asked not to be identified because results are confidential for closely held Juul, according to Bloomberg.

Its debt totaled approximately $2.15 billion, including a $394 million term loan due in August 2023 and around $1.7 billion of 7 percent notes due 2025 that “payment-in-kind securities,” allowing the company to delay interest payments.