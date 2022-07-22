Swedish Match 2nd-Quarter Profits Beat Estimates

Swedish Match on Friday reported second-quarter operating profit just above market expectations, boosted by growth in the U.S. market.

The target of an agreed $16 billion bid by Philip Morris International Inc, Swedish Match’s operating profit rose to 2.23 billion Swedish crowns ($22.47 million) from 1.96 billion a year earlier, according to Reuters. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a profit of 2.19 billion crowns.

The company’s snus in Scandinavia, cigars in the U.S. and tobacco-free nicotine product ZYN, according to CEO Lars Dahlgren, had shown an “impressive volume trajectory” in terms of sales in the quarter.

Group sales increased 23 percent to 5.56 billion Swedish crowns.

Elliot Investment Management is building a stake in Swedish Match and plans to oppose the pending PMI takeover.

It’s unlikely that Elliott will succeed in building a large enough stake in Swedish Match to stop the deal on its own, according to Mads Rosendal, an analyst at Danske Bank.