Study: Major Drop in Vaping by Under-20s During 2020

Use of e-cigarettes vaping devices dropped during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new study.

Researchers from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, found that usage of vaping products dropped seven percent overall from 2018 to 2020 – including a 17 percent drop among people aged 18 to 20.

Researchers published their findings Friday on the JAMA Network Open after gathering data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System for the study, according to media reports.

The survey included a total of 994,307 respondents. In 2017, the CDC reported 4.4 percent of U.S. adults reported use of an e-cigarette. The figure climbed 25 percent to 5.5 percent in 2018.

‘This increase, primarily observed in younger age groups, was associated with the concurrent rise in the availability of flavored products and high nicotine–concentration pod mod devices (modular vaping devices with refillable or replaceable nicotine cartridges, or pods, such as JUUL brand devices),’ the researcher’s wrote in the study.

Data from 2019 was not gathered. In 2020, overall usage of e-cigarettes fell to 5.1 percent, a seven percent drop from two years earlier. The most dramatic shift was seen among people aged 18 to 20 years old – the youngest group included in the study.