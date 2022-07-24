BAT Launches Glo Hyper X2

BAT unveiled its Glo Hyper X2 tobacco heating device in Tokyo on July 21.

Building on the technology of Glo Hyper+, which launched in 2020, the Hyper X2 incorporates advanced induction heating technology encased in a smaller, lighter weight device. A separate boost function for faster heating, battery status LED indicator, a protective iris-shaped shutter and bold new colors complete the new hyper X2 offer, according to BAT.

Hyper X2 works with existing consumables from the Glo Hyper series.

“The launch of Glo Hyper X2—our newest, state-of-the-art heated tobacco product—marks another key milestone in our transformation as we build the brands of our future,” said Kingsley Wheaton, chief marketing officer at BAT, in a statement. “Since launching our first Glo product in Japan in 2016, we have built Glo into a billion-dollar global brand through our deep consumer insights, science and innovation.

“Our multi-category portfolio offers the industry’s widest choice of scientifically substantiated, less risky and enjoyable products for adult smokers who are looking to switch. This is a further big step in accelerating our transformation into a consumer products business that defines itself by the consumer needs that we meet, rather than the products we sell.”

“In addition, final results from our landmark one-year clinical study of Glo have provided important new data that adds to evidence supporting Glo as a reduced-risk product*. In the study, people switching completely to Glo achieved significant and sustained improvements across many exposure and potential harm measures compared to those who continued to smoke, with many indicators similar to quitting.”

Glo hyper X2 will be available in Glo stores across Japan and on the Glo and Velo official online store from July 25, 2022, and in convenience stores in Japan from August 2022.

Glo products are available in 25 countries. The global rollout of Glo Hyper X2 will take place over the coming months.