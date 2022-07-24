RLX Obtains Chinese Manufacturing License

China’s State Tobacco Monopoly Administration (STMA) has licensed RLX Technology to operate in the vapor business.

On Nov. 26, 2021, China’s State Council amended the country’s tobacco monopoly law to include vapor products, giving the STMA authority to regulate the sector.

The STMA license, which is valid until July 31, 2023, allows RLX Technology to manufacture 15.05 million rechargeable vaping devices, 328.7 million cartridges and 6.1 million disposable e-cigarettes per year.

Since the first quarter of 2022, Chinese authorities have issued a series of implementing rules and guiding opinions to strengthen oversight of e-cigarette products and regulate the e-cigarette industry. These rules and opinions set forth that all e-cigarette manufacturing enterprises must obtain a license from the STMA.

“This license represents an important milestone in our strategic roadmap as we strive to comply with the new regulatory requirements in a timely manner,” said Ying (Kate) Wang, co-founder, chairperson of the board of directors and CEO of RLX Technology, in a statement.

“We believe that we are well-positioned to achieve compliance in our operations according to schedule. To adapt to the new market dynamics and ensure business development, we will, and will urge our business partners to, continue making efforts to comply with all applicable regulatory requirements, including, but not limited to, obtaining requisite licenses and regulatory approvals, developing products that meet the mandatory national standards, and processing all transactions via the National E-cigarette Transaction Platform when it is implemented.

“We will remain committed to providing high-quality products that deliver superior performance and safety in strict compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, while exploring new growth opportunities in the industry.”