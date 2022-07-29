Vaping Industry Advocate Gregory Conley Joins the AVM

Longtime vaping industry advocate Gregory Conley is joining the American Vapor Manufacturers Association (AVM) as director of legislative and external affairs.

Under the direction of AVM President Amanda Wheeler, Conley will focus on government and media relations, while helping advance public policy supporting the American vaping product industry in its fight for survival.

“Over the last decade-plus, myself and millions of American adults have given up cigarettes because of vaping,” said Conley. “During that time, I have been proud to advocate for vaping from the perspective of a consumer and harm reductionist. In this new role at AVM, I will continue to push for appropriate regulations to ensure that American businesses are not replaced with a multibillion-dollar illicit market.”

“Gregory is a critical voice for vaping and understands adult smokers and ex-smokers face dire circumstances because of the FDA,” said Wheeler. “One billionaire is pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into campaigns designed to end the vaping industry. The stakes have never been greater and I am thrilled to have him aboard to work towards a unified industry.”

Conley has a long history of advocacy for vaping products and tobacco harm reduction, dating back to 2010. While receiving a la and business degree from Rutgers University, Conley served as the pro bono legislative director for the Consumer Advocates for Smoke-Free Alternatives Association.

Conley then founded the American Vapor Manufacturers Association (AVA), and during his time there he testified before dozens of state legislative bodies, appeared on numerous news networks, and participated in a White House listening session with then-President Donald Trump.

Conley plans to continue working with AVA as it charts a new path forward focusing on voter education and outreach.