New Packaging for Premier’s 1839 Cigarettes

Premier Manufacturing, the consumer products division of U.S. Tobacco Cooperative (USTC), has redesigned the packaging for 1839 cigarettes.

“Premier developed a premium visual design that showcases updated brand colors, a cleaner overall look and the distinctive 1839 logo; all while maintaining some traditional elements to help make 1839 attractive on stores cigarette fixtures,” USTC wrote in a press note.

“The bold red and rich blues are just some of the colors used in the packaging design that is anchored by historic 1839 elements such as the silhouette of a farmer with the horse and plow on a field image that simulates a tobacco leaf. The 1839 quality seal refers to the heritage and premium blend of tobacco used in the product and the 1839 date is when the flue-cured tobacco process was discovered in North Carolina.”

Also incorporated is “A Product of US Farmers” that reflects the brands commitment to USTC’s southeast based tobacco farmers who own the cooperative.

“We believe our new packaging design better reflects the needs of today’s consumers, while reinforcing the brands strength and heritage across the full line of 1839 cigarettes,” said USTC Senior Vice President Russ Mancuso.