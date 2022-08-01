Nicotine And The Weirdness Of Harm

Third, without harm, the case for a nicotine-free society falls apart. Harm is the primary reason for abstinence from nicotine. Gallus and colleagues found that about 80 percent of smokers quit because they currently experience harm, expect harm in the future, have taken a doctor’s advice about harm or worry about harming others. Only 2.8 percent mentioned “loss of pleasure or desire to smoke.” But if the products are no longer harmful, where does that leave those who feel we should aspire to be a “nicotine-free society”? That goal likely arises from a mixture of motives: a loathing of the tobacco industry and a sense that “harm reduction” is an unfair escape from its inevitable destruction, an instinctive disgust about the drug choices of others or just the stoical sentiment that if people can be abstemious, they should be. Harm has always been the trump card of the proponents of a nicotine-free society, but their case is greatly diminished if it rests mainly on moral instincts.

Fourth, it is possible that nicotine use will increase without the deterrent effect of harm. This arises from a basic but unsettling economic argument. The underlying demand for nicotine was once very high but has been suppressed by harm to the user and related policies. The harms of smoking are part of the overall nonmonetary costs (health, stigma, welfare) of using nicotine to the individual. Low-risk products and proportionate regulation will reduce or eliminate these costs. All other things being equal, lower costs mean that nicotine use should increase. Many will be uncomfortable with the prospect of nicotine use rising after years of sustained decline. But we should recall that the effort to reduce nicotine use was driven by the harms of smoking not by opposition to the effects of nicotine as a drug. If we successfully address the public health goal, these smoking-related deterrence effects will no longer apply.

Fifth, harm is integral to the definition of addiction. The casual and sloppy use of the word addiction is pervasive in public health. It is always worth asking what is meant by “addiction.” In the formal Addiction Ontology, serious harm is integral to the definition of addiction: “A mental disposition toward repeated episodes of abnormally high levels of motivation to engage in a behavior, acquired as a result of engaging in the behavior, where the behavior results in risk or occurrence of serious net harm” (emphasis added).

The inclusion of serious net harm in the definition of addiction is intended “to limit the class to things that merit a treatment and public health response.” A similar reference to harm is also included in other definitions, such as those of the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse and the American Psychiatric Association. So, it could be argued that without the associated harm from exposure to smoke, nicotine would no longer be classified as addictive and would simply join the short but growing list of psychoactive chemicals people enjoy and society accepts, like caffeine, alcohol and increasingly, cannabinoids. C. Everett Koop’s 1988 comparison of nicotine to heroin was a powerfully provocative statement, but in the context of safer nicotine products and the U.S. opioid epidemic, the comparison is not convincing.