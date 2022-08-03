Registration Open for Coresta Congress

Registration has opened for the 2022 Coresta Congress Online.

Scheduled for Oct. 10–28, the Coresta Congress Online will comprise 26 sessions and more than 140 presentations.

The daily sessions will focus on a specific topic area, and each prerecorded presentation will be followed by a live Q&A session with the presenters.

Videos will be available for replay after the event, and the presentations will be published on the Coresta website.

The registration deadline is Sept. 25, 2022.