Former FDA Commissioner Henney to lead CTP Review

The Reagan-Udall Foundation has picked Clinton-era U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner Jane Henney to spearhead its 60-day review of operations in the agency’s food safety and tobacco divisions, according to Politico.

Henney, the first woman to lead the agency, has not formally been announced yet.

The FDA Commissioner Robert Califf made the move in an attempt to push past several controversies that have dominated his second stint running the agency, including his issuing of a marketing denial order (MDO) to e-cigarette maker Juul Labs and later having to rescind that order.