Universal Reports First-Quarter Results

Universal Corp. reported sales and other operating revenue of $429.8 million for the three months ended June 30, up 23 percent over the comparable 2021 quarter. Tobacco operations sales and other operating revenues increased 18 percent to $348.1 million, but tobacco operations income declined 9 percent to $8.1 million.

George C. Freeman, III, chairman, president and CEO of Universal Corp. expressed satisfaction with the start of the company’s 2023 fiscal year.

“In the quarter ended June 30, 2022, we continued to effectively navigate increased costs, particularly rising prices for green leaf tobacco and shipping constraints,” Freeman said in a statement. “We succeeded in getting a significant amount of carryover tobacco shipped out of Brazil, and our plant-based ingredients platform continued to exceed our expectations.”

“Results for our Tobacco Operations segment were down modestly in the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, largely on unfavorable foreign currency comparisons due to the strong U.S. dollar.

“Demand for leaf tobacco remains strong, and flue-cured, burley, oriental and wrapper tobacco remain in an undersupply position. We are also anticipating a reduction in African burley tobacco crop sizes due to weather conditions there.

“While we were able to ship a greater amount of carryover tobacco out of Brazil in the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, we continue to face a challenging logistical environment. We are also continuing to see increased costs for leaf tobacco across virtually all markets.”