KT&G Profit up Slightly

KT&G reported a consolidated operating profit of KRW327.6 billion ($249.7 million) for the second quarter of 2022, up by 1 percent from a year earlier, the company said in an earnings release.

Revenue for the April-June period amounted to KRW1.42 trillion, up 10.9 percent from a year ago, with net profit gaining 34 percent to KRW330.1 billion.

Sales increased thanks to brisk overseas sales and real estate margins, the company said.

International sales from the company’s traditional cigarette business surged 47.1 percent, driven by the growth of Latin America and other emerging markets and improved sales in Indonesia.

KT&G’s share of the domestic market for heat-not-burn (HnB) products increased to 47 percent in 2022, up from 40.4 percent in 2021. HnB products now account for 16.7 percent of all tobacco sales in South Korea, according to KT&G.

Despite rising interest rates and soaring commodity prices, KT&G’s traditional and vapor business will continue strong growth in the months ahead, a company official said.