Ukraine Expands Definition of ‘Tobacco Product’

The government of Ukraine has changed the definition of “tobacco product” to include heated-tobacco products (HTPs), making HTPs subject to the same restrictions as combustible cigarettes, according to the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

As a result, it is now illegal to smoke HTPs in public places. Moreover, the new rules prohibit smoking rooms on company premises and empower local authorities to establish additional smoke-free places.

Smoking of tobacco products, hookahs and e-cigarettes has been prohibited in Ukrainian workplaces since 2012, but until recently, smoking areas were still permitted.

The new law holds both smokers and businesses responsible for compliance.

Earlier this year, Ukraine started requiring manufacturers of e-cigarettes and e-liquids to print health warnings covering 30 percent of the packaging.

Starting on July 11, 2023, it will also become illegal to promote e-cigarettes, e-liquids and HTPs or to sell such products with flavors.

From Jan. 11, 2024, traditional, combustible cigarettes will be required to carry pictorial health warnings covering 65 percent of both sides of their packaging.

According to the World Health Organization, up to 85,000 Ukrainians die from smoking-related diseases each year. Experts estimate smoking to result in annual economic losses equivalent to 3.2 percent of Ukraine’s GDP, in part due to the cost of treating smoking-related illnesses.