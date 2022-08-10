22nd Century Reports Second-Quarter Results

22nd Century Group reported net revenue of $14.48 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, up 73 percent over the comparable 2021 quarter. Gross profit was $892,000 for the quarter compared with $449,000 for the second quarter of 2021.

The increase in net revenue was due to increased contract manufacturing volumes as well as the addition of GVB Biopharma revenue for approximately half of the second quarter. 22nd Century Group acquired GVB Biopharma on May 13.

Revenue from tobacco-related products was $10 million, an increase of 19 percent from 2021. Revenue from hemp/cannabis-related products was $4.5 million compared to zero in the prior year, reflecting a partial quarter of GVB revenues.

22nd Century Group said it will step up the rollout of its VLN King and VLN Menthol King reduced-nicotine content cigarettes. After receiving permission from the Food and Drug Administration in December to market its VLN brands as modified-risk tobacco products (MRTPs), 22nd Century started a pilot program to sell the product at select Chicagoland Circle K stores.

“Our VLN pilot in Chicago is exceeding expectations, driving us to accelerate and expand our launch plans,” said 22nd Century Group CEO James A. Mish in a statement. “The pilot and consumer studies have made clear that our approach focusing on awareness, education and trial is working with adult smokers. We are now testing specific offers designed to increase trial and repeat purchase among existing smokers looking to smoke less/reduce their nicotine consumption while also expanding our presence in Chicago and the state of Illinois.

“We are also expanding our VLN launch to the state of Colorado ahead of plan. Colorado offers a reduced taxation rate for MRTP-authorized products, providing a favorable cost structure for our VLN products in that state as compared to traditional premium cigarettes.

“Additionally, and more importantly, we are working closely with a major consumer packaged goods distributor and a longstanding specialty distributor covering convenience, grocery and drug stores across the state, giving us full access to a broad range of more than 3,000 targeted statewide potential points of sale.”