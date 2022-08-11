Mativ Holdings Reports Second-Quarter Results

Mativ Holdings, the company that was recently created out of the merger between Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) and Neenah, reported earnings results for the three months ending June 30, 2022.

Including SWM legacy results, sales increased 13 percent to $426.4 million. Organically, sales grew 11 percent with strong demand and pricing actions across the business, driving top-line gains and offsetting cost increases.

“With the completion of our merger in early July to form Mativ and the close of a strong second quarter for the legacy SWM and Neenah businesses, we are poised to carry our momentum into the rest of 2022 as a unified and more scaled global leader in specialty materials,” said Mativ Holdings CEO Julie Schertell in a statement.

The company’s Engineered Papers segment sales were up 10 percent, to $138.3 million, driven by volume growth and price increases. Volumes benefited from broad-based gains across the portfolio, highlighted by continued rapid growth in heat-not-burn reduced-risk products.

GAAP operating profit was $22.4 million, down 7 percent. Adjusted operating profit was $21.5 million, down 19 percent. While contractual and market price increases and negotiated volume gains more than offset higher pulp and other material costs, operating profit and margin percentage reductions resulted mainly from rapidly escalating energy costs, particularly in Europe.

Mativ Holdings expects semi-annual contractual price increases, additional market price increase and surcharges to mitigate the impacts of escalating pulp and energy costs during the second half of the year.