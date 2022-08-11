World Tobacco Asia: The Countdown is on!

World Tobacco Asia is returning Sept. 7-8, 2022, to Surabaya, Indonesia, co-located with the award-winning World Vape Show. The first major tobacco event to take place in the region for over three years, WT Asia is a unique opportunity for professionals to see the next generation of innovative products, ingredients, materials and insight for the tobacco industry all in one place.

Registration for the event is free for all industry-related personnel and includes the following:

Exclusive show-only offers and deals from 60+ leading suppliers, including Evergrowing, Mcairlaids, Prestige Leaf, Indesso, Aiger, Truewell Filter, Focke & Co, Voedsel, BMJ, Miquel Y Costas and Aroma King.

Access to a large and growing market at one of the most prestigious events for the industry

The chance to improve and gain new industry insights by getting hands on with machinery and equipment that is designed for the next generation of smokers

Face-to-face networking with influential business leaders and senior decision makers within the tobacco industry, as well as friends – old and new

Better your understanding of available alternative tobacco and nicotine products. As this sector of the industry continues to grow, learn what sourcing and procurement options are available to help you create and build your own range of products

Insight into what the future holds for leaf tobacco-associated businesses: machinery, services, communities, and more

Access to the co-located World Vape Show, which provides free insight to exhibitors and the vaping industry

Trusted by the industry’s biggest brands and manufacturers, Quartz Business Media now delivers the world’s largest network of smoking-related B2B events in the world. In the last 12 months alone, World Tobacco, World Vape Show and World Shisha events have gathered more than 17,000 professionals in Dubai, London, Sofia and now Surabaya.

WT Asia will take place on the Ground Floor of the Grand City Convex Convention Hall in Surabaya. For more information and free registration, visit http://www.wtprocessandmachinery.com/asia.