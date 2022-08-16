Feelm Earns Chinese Production License

Smoore’s flagship atomization platform, Feelm, has received an e-cigarette production license from China’s State Tobacco Monopoly.

In early 2022, China introduced new national standards for electronic cigarettes, which required companies manufacturing these devices to obtain a production license. Three Smoore factories, two of which are licensed under the Feelm brand, have been granted these licenses, with Feelm also receiving official approval to produce e-cigarettes as its own entity.

In a press note, Smoore said it welcomed the new policy framework, as it ensures that all e-cigarette manufacturers now operate in full compliance with the law. The company says it aims to use science and technology as the driving force behind its business model.

With its products available in more than 50 countries, Feelm now has a total annual production capacity of 2 billion devices and boasts a fully automated production line that can produce more than 7,200 atomizers per hour.

Earlier, the STMA issued an e-cigarette production license to Smoore’s Vaporesso brand. As of Aug. 4, more than 130 enterprises, including RLX Technology and BYD Electronics, had obtained licenses, according to Panda Daily.