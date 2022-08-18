Respira Appoints Brian Quigley as CEO

Respira Technologies as appointed former Altria Group executive and current Respira COO Brian Quigley as its new CEO. Respira’s founder, Mario Danek, will transition to the role of chief technology officer.

Quigley spent 16 years at Altria Group, with seven years as president and CEO at Altria’s smokeless and innovative products/vapor businesses. Quigley has been an active investor in both the cannabis and alcohol spaces and sits on the boards of Mustgrow Biologics and Belle Isle Craft Spirits.

With Respira in the midst of securing financing for clinical trials, Danek made a significant change to the structure of the company’s leadership team. Quigley’s background as a successful business leader and Fortune 150 CEO in the space will help drive Respira to its next phase as it advances to an investigational new drug submission to begin human clinical trials. This transition will enable Danek to focus on the technology behind Respira, concentrating on inventing and refining its innovative inhalation device across multiple potential indication areas and target markets.

Respira is a California venture-backed health tech company focused on commercializing proprietary inhalation device technologies to improve patient outcomes. The company is currently engaged with U.S. Food and Drug Administration Center for Drug Evaluation and Research to pursue a combination product authorization as the first inhalable prescription smoking cessation therapy.