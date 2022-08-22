Keating to lead Imperial’s U.K./Ireland Corporate Affairs

Imperial Tobacco has appointed Lindsay Mennell Keating as head of corporate and legal affairs for the U.K. and Ireland, reports Talking Retail.

Previously, Keating held the positions of head of corporate affairs EU and senior government affairs manager at Imperial Tobacco. Prior to joining the business in 2014, she worked as a public affairs and communications consultant in Brussels.

“I am delighted to be heading up the corporate and legal affairs team at Imperial Tobacco and welcome the opportunity to work closely with our trade partners as the tobacco and next-generation categories continue to evolve,” said Keating.

“The government’s forthcoming Tobacco Control Plan will present a period of regulatory change, and I look forward to building on our existing networks to ensure our customers are in a strong position to successfully manage these changes.”