Vape Vouchers Help Smokers Quit in U.K. Pilot

Giving out vape starter kit vouchers could help even hardened smokers quit, according to a new study from the University of East Anglia (UEA) in the United Kingdom.

Researchers worked with general practitioners and the National Health Service (NHS) to set up a pilot vape shop voucher scheme to help patients who had tried and failed to quit smoking in the past.

An evaluation of the scheme, funded by Norfolk County Council, showed it was a big success as 42 percent of the entrenched smokers who were referred to it and redeemed their vape voucher quit smoking within a month.

“Research shows that vaping is an effective way of quitting smoking compared to nicotine-replacement therapies like patches and gum,” said lead researcher and addiction expert Caitlin Notley of the UEA’s Norwich Medical School.

“This innovative approach saw the NHS local stop-smoking service, vape retailers and researchers working together, recognizing that other forms of smoking cessation support do not work for everyone.

“This scheme enabled 42 percent of entrenched smokers who redeemed a voucher to have successfully quit smoking at four weeks. This is especially important because it helped those who have tried and failed to quit smoking many times to move away from tobacco.”

Following its initial success, the scheme has been rolled out across Norfolk.