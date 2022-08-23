Milo Vapes to Launch Two Middle East Exclusive Brands

Milo Vapes Global (MVG) has announced its plan for its Fall 2022 product launch. The range of flavored nicotine vaping products will be released under two brands, Milo Vapour and Sahara Mist, which will be distributed exclusively in the Middle East market.

“Influenced by history and culture, we carefully selected and drafted new and innovative tobacco products that are tailored to the consumers’ tastes and cravings,” says Mike Khalil, president, and founder of MVG. “The company is committed to its mission of delivering solutions to the smoking epidemic by delivering new tobacco products that aim to better smokers’ quality of life.”

The e-cigarettes market is estimated to grow at a rate of 9.7 percent annually and is estimated to reach $485 million by 2025, up from $267.9 million in 2018. MVG aims to contribute to the growth of the e-cigarette market through innovations and brand recognition in conjunction with our harm reduction initiative, according to a press release.

“Governments could play an essential role in changing the population’s behavior toward smoking. The government must regulate and oversee the vape industry in each country, and the health departments should safeguard the vape industry and protect consumers in each country by ensuring the safety and integrity of e-cigarettes,” said Khalil. “Furthermore, healthcare providers should advise smoking patients to transition to less harmful alternatives such as e-cigarettes through healthcare strategies and disease prevention programs.”