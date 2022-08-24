22nd Century to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell

Representatives of 22nd Century Group will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on Aug. 26, 2022, celebrating the launch of VLN reduced-nicotine cigarettes.

In December 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave 22nd Century Group permission to market VLN cigarettes as modified-risk tobacco products, making them the first combusted cigarettes to be authorized as such and the second tobacco products overall to receive “exposure modification” orders.

Since that time, the company has launched VLN cigarettes in various pilot markets, including in the Chicago area.

According to 22nd Century Group, the Chicago pilot has exceeded expectations, leading the company to accelerate and expand its launch plans to the state of Colorado.

“Our VLN pilot program in Chicago has confirmed the market’s interest in VLN as adult smokers look for new tools to help them smoke less, an important step to improving overall public health,” said John J. Miller, president of 22nd Century’s tobacco business, in a statement.

“Based on the better-than-expected results of our pilot, we are accelerating our launch plans and commencing sales in the state of Colorado through multiple partners committed to helping us offer adult smokers a real choice, a product that can help them smoke less.”