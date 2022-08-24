CTP Terms: ‘Grandfathered’ Becomes ‘Pre-existing’

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products (CTP) has updated the term “grandfathered tobacco product” to “pre-existing tobacco product” to describe these products more appropriately.

Additionally, the term “grandfathered,” when used to describe someone or something exempt from a new law or regulation has its roots in 19th century racist voting laws, according to the FDA.

Like the grandfathered products before it, a pre-existing tobacco product is any tobacco product (including those products in test markets) that was commercially marketed in the United States as of Feb. 15, 2007.

As was the case with submitting a grandfathered determination request, submitting a request to determine the pre-existing status of a tobacco product is voluntary and not required under the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.

According to the CTP, the terminology update requires no additional action by companies with pending grandfathered determination request.