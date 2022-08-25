VLN Recognized as ‘Best New Product’

22nd Century Group’s VLN King and VLN Menthol King reduced-nicotine content cigarettes have been awarded Best New Product in the cigarette category by Convenience Store News.

Now in its 26th year, the Best New Products Awards recognize the most innovative, high-quality products introduced into the convenience channel to meet consumers’ evolving needs and fit a convenience store’s value proposition. This is the first Convenience Store News award in the cigarette category.

“We are honored and excited that VLN was recognized with the Best New Product award in the cigarette category by Convenience Store News,” said John J. Miller, president of 22nd Century’s Tobacco Business, in a statement.

“VLN is truly a game-changer, and this award confirms the market’s interest in VLN and their interest in new tools to help adult smokers smoke less. Our VLN pilot has exceeded expectations in Chicago, and we are now expanding our VLN launch statewide in Colorado as we work to broaden availability of this important new product.”

The Best New Products Awards are judged by a panel of consumers on value, convenience, appearance and packaging along with attributes such as taste and ingredients. Judging was supervised and tallied by Past Times Marketing, a New York-based consumer research and product testing firm.