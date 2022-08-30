Court Rejects Gripum’s MDO Appeal

A U.S. appeals court denied a petition to review the Food and Drug Administration’s marketing denial order (MDO) to Illinois-based e-liquid manufacturer Gripum, reports Vaping360.

Gripum submitted premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs) in September 2020 for about 200 bottled e-liquid products in nontobacco flavors. The company received an MDO on Sept. 8, 2021. Gripum filed a petition for review on Oct. 8 and was granted a stay of FDA enforcement in November 2021. The company participated in oral arguments before the court on April 20.

Gripum argued that the MDO was unfairly issued because Congress and the FDA did not establish any “ascertainable standards” to determine if the company’s products are “appropriate for the protection of public health.” The company also said that the agency changed the evidentiary standard for a successful PMTA after the application deadline had passed and that the agency failed to conduct individualized PMTA reviews as required by the Tobacco Control Act.

The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected all of Gripum’s arguments, finding that the FDA’s approach to resolving the application was both reasoned and consistent with the Tobacco Control Act.

Gripum’s defeat follows a successful MDO challenge by six vapor companies. On Aug. 23, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit granted petitions for review filed by Bidi Vapor, Diamond Vapor and four other companies challenging the FDA’s rejection of their e-cigarette applications.