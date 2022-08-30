KT&G to Build Packaging Factory in Sejong

KT&G plans to build a new eco-friendly tobacco packaging factory in Sejong City, reports The Korea Herald.

Under the KRW180 billion ($133.5 million) project, the factory will be constructed at Sejong Mirae Industrial Estate, a government-developed area for local manufacturing companies, by 2025.

KT&G said the factory will produce tobacco packaging, such as cigarette papers and boxes, based on a cutting-edge logistics automation system and a digital printing process.

Keen to fulfill a leadership position in energy and environmental design, the company aims to secure an eco-friendly certification by using renewable energy, including solar energy, and upgrading infrastructure for air (pollution) and wasted water.