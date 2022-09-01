Leaving No Trace

McAirlaid’s Genia cigarette filters decompose in a matter of weeks rather than years.

By George Gay

Some time ago, Rachel Roddy, a food writer specializing in Italian cuisine, wrote in The Guardian newspaper’s Feast magazine that 80 percent of recipes could be improved by omitting the tomatoes usually included. Being a renowned tomato-phobe, I was delighted with this story and set out on a campaign to have the message more widely disseminated and acted upon—a campaign that was met with little success, I’m sorry to say, and that fell by the wayside.

But I was reminded of Roddy’s piece recently when reading the McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe’s website, which, at one point, poses an intriguing question: Is it possible to achieve more by omitting something? Of course, I was a convert and knew the answer immediately. Yes. Leave out the tomatoes!

While answering yes to its own question, McAirlaid’s would not be too happy with my response, I think, because part of its business is focused on food packaging, and tomatoes probably figure in the makeup of that business. But I’m getting ahead of myself. This piece mainly concerns another aspect of the company’s business: cigarette filters—specifically, cigarette filters that offer tobacco-smoke taste similar to that provided by cellulose acetate filters but that are manufactured using only pure cellulose, free from bonding agents, and that, therefore, decompose in a matter of weeks rather than years as is the case with cellulose acetate products.

A Patented Process

McAirlaid’s specializes in manufacturing nonwoven absorption fleeces from pure, nonchlorine-bleached cellulose fibers using only a patented “airlaid” thermo-mechanical process to bond the fibers. In other words, the company omits from its SuperCore fleece the nonabsorbing bonding agents typically used to make fleeces, allowing SuperCore to achieve greater absorption and fluid distribution than is achieved using traditionally bonded fleeces.

The company, which sells its SuperCore fleece either as a raw material or as finished products, has four production sites in Germany and one in the U.S. Associate Sales Director Katja Selle told me during an email exchange that the company even had its own engineering department with machine design and building capabilities, which allowed it to develop “innovative and unique technologies.” Currently, it operates with five airlaid machines to produce its SuperCore fleece and more than 100 processing machines to service the particular requirements of the various markets with which it is involved and which it designates as food packaging, hygiene, medical, cigarette filters and home and garden.

And while McAirlaid’s products may rightly be described as environmentally friendly, so, too, can its processes. The company’s cellulose production, which is certified by the Program for the Endorsement of Forest Certification, operates with low carbon dioxide emissions and without the use of freshwater—and therefore without creating wastewater. Production buildings are climate controlled by means of efficient heat recovery systems.

McAirlaid’s, which now has more than 500 employees and customers in more than 70 countries, was founded in 1997 in Steinfurt, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, with production at its Heilbad Heiligenstadt factory starting the following year. It opened its third factory in Virginia, USA, operating as subsidiary, McAirlaid’s Inc., in 2006 and set up a new marketing organization offering Genia cigarette filters in 2017. 2020 saw the start of its first face mask machine.

The material that makes up Genia cigarette filters was developed by McAirlaid’s and is made from 100 percent EN-13432-certified cellulose produced using the same airlaid technology that is used for producing the company’s other products, though modified to meet the specific needs of the tobacco industry (EN-13432 is an industrial compostability standard). It is offered bleached or unbleached and is said to be available in just about any filter rod specification, including those suitable for heat-not-burn products. Genia filters are already part of tobacco cigarettes, filtered cigarillos and hemp cigarettes that are available in Europe, and, currently, tests and developments are being carried out in conjunction with many small and large manufacturers in the cigarette, cigarillo and roll-your-own segments.