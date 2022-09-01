On a Mission

New Smugglers’ Routes

The Covid pandemic markedly impacted the nature of cigarette trafficking in the region, according to Pichor. “Covid-19 influenced the modus operandi for cigarette smuggling significantly. With borders closed and regular flights and shuttles canceled, small-scale smuggling significantly decreased. Although, large-scale trafficking wasn’t influenced because cargo transportation is used in this case. In general, during this period, there have been fewer seizures, and a growing number of illegal cigarette factories was set up on EU territory.”

The next change came with Russia’s war against Ukraine. Not only is Ukraine a source of illicit cigarette production, but it is also a transit hub for cigarette smuggling. Three important seaport cities, among them Odesa and Chornomorsk, until recently Ukraine’s largest maritime gateways for imports and exports, have been blocked by the Russians. “This was the route for smuggling the cigarettes from Asia and the Middle East,” says Pichor. “Belarusian cigarettes, also a significant part of illicit tobacco trade, went via Ukraine too. Now that this route is closed, we can expect other channels to replace it. At the same time, there will now be more pressure from illicit production inside EU member states. With no internal borders in the community, the risk of detection is much lower.”

Even though the EUBAM had to shift its priorities following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the fight against illicit tobacco trade continues, according to Pichor. “Currently, there is immense pressure on Ukrainian authorities to get agricultural commodities out of the country, and our role is now to facilitate this,” he says. “As for the fight against illicit tobacco, we cooperate with the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine, which is very active in this sphere. Established in 2021 as an umbrella body to investigate all kinds of economic crimes, the bureau serves as a platform for constructive dialog between the state and the business community. As you see, we have not abandoned combatting cigarette trafficking and will continue our efforts, which we are strengthening even more with the help of recently recruited profile experts.”

At the beginning of the war, the EUBAM relocated its Odesa headquarters to Chisinau and deployed some of its staff to assist in managing the influx of refugees into Moldova. To support the mission in this task, the EU made €15 million available for additional staff, equipment and training.