SindiTabaco’s President Recognized

The Brazilian media conglomerate Grupo RBS has recognized Iro Schunke, president of the Interstate Tobacco Industry Union (SindiTabaco), for his contributions to the development of Rio Grande do Sul, one of Brazil’s leading tobacco producing states.

During an Aug. 30 ceremony in the municipality of Esteio, Schunke accepted the Guri trophy, which honors the accomplishment of citizens in areas such as agribusiness, music and technology.

A graduate from the Federal University of Santa Maria, Schunke has worked as an agronomist, manager, director and production superintendent. In addition to leading SindiTabaco, he is the director of the Federation of Industries of Rio Grande do Sul. In 2015, he also became director-president of the Instituto Crescer Legal, an entity that promotes professional education for rural young people.

“I thank Grupo RBS for this honor,” said Schunke in an article published on SindiTabaco’s website. “Rest assured that I will continue to work on behalf of the state, the tobacco sector and the Crescer Legal Institute.”