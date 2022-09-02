In Memoriam: Dimitar Yadkov

Dimitar Yadkov, the president of Bulgarian tobacco monopoly from 1972 to 1991 passed away on Aug. 21, at the age of 94.

Yadkov ran Bulgartabac during the two most dynamic and successful decades in the company’s history—a time that was marked by creativity, enthusiasm and innovation, according to people familiar with the business.

Under his leadership the monopoly established and maintained trade relationships with 130 companies in 36 countries and became firmly positioned as one of the leaders in international tobacco community.

For many years Bulgaria competed with the U.S. as the world’s largest cigarette exporter and ranked seventh in the world as tobacco leaf producer.

Yadkov was elected as Coresta vice-president in 1978 and served on that organization’s board for 12 years.

“The loss to Bulgarian society is huge,” wrote Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev in a condolence letter. “A dignified person has left us; a business manager who steadfastly proved his professionalism over the years and uncompromisingly defended the Bulgarian tobacco industry’s interest.”