New Report Details Vapor Recycling Programs

Research and Markets has published a global overview of recycling programs for e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products and vaporizers.

Every year, manufacturers and consumers generate 44.7 million tons of e-waste containing up to $65 billion worth of raw materials like gold, silver and platinum. The amount of global e-waste is expected to increase by almost 17 percent to 52.2 million tons in 2021, or around 8 percent every year.

Vape products are e-waste because they contain lithium-ion batteries, a heating element and a circuit board, which can contain plastics and heavy metals.

While the world’s leading jurisdictions have legislation governing the management of e-waste in general, they generally have no rules designed specifically for e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products or vaporizers.

To fill the void, manufacturers of electronic nicotine delivery devices have developed their own initiatives to tackle e-waste. The Research and Markets report list the following examples: