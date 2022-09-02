SRNT Journal Plans Tobacco Transformation Issue

The Society for Research on Nicotine & Tobacco (SRNT) is calling for papers to publish in a special issue of its official journal, Nicontine & Tobacco Research, about the tobacco industry transformation.

This themed issue will inform whether and how the tobacco control community should respond to and engage with the tobacco industry transformation narrative and with tobacco companies that claim to be transforming by moving away from producing and selling hazardous tobacco products.

“Critically assessing the validity of the industry’s transformation narrative will be important as sections of the industry are likely to increasingly use this framing in order to position themselves as legitimate stakeholders in debates about how to end the smoking epidemic and the nature and direction of tobacco control policies,” the SRNT writes on its website.

Nicotine & Tobacco Research says it will not consider for publication papers submitted by tobacco industry employees or affiliated organisations.

The organization anticipates that the themed issue will publish in mid/late 2023.