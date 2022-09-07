22nd Century Launches VLN in Colorado

Encouraged by the strong results of its pilot program in Chicago, 22nd Century Group will launch its VLN low-nicotine cigarette in Colorado and expand sales of the brand in Illinois.

In addition to its existing partnerships with cigarette retailers Circle K and Smoker Friendly, 22nd Century will announce two distribution partners as part of its launch in Colorado.

To date, the company has already completed state attorney general registrations for VLN in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

“We are excited to expand our VLN launch to Colorado with both current and new partners. The overwhelmingly positive feedback from consumers during our Chicago pilot has demonstrated impressive demand and rapid market entry for VLN as the first and only tobacco cigarette that actually helps adult smokers smoke less,” said John J. Miller, president of 22nd Century’s tobacco business, in a statement

“Extrapolating our strong pilot market results to a national scale with additional points of sale and geographic coverage gives us confidence we can disrupt and rapidly take significant share in the more than $80 billion U.S. market and $800 billion global tobacco market to create substantial value for our stakeholders.”

In December 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized 22nd Century to market its VLN King and VLN Menthol King cigarettes ad modified-risk tobacco products, making them the first combustible products to receive such a designation.