Correction

On July 14 and Aug. 6 of this year, Tobacco Reporter published two articles (“Pakistan’s Track-and-Trace System Under Fire” and “More Firms Adopt Tracking System”) with incorrect information about Inexto, a Swiss company active in the field of tracking and tracing.

The articles reference Codentify software and a legal challenge to Pakistan’s decision to award its track-and-trace system to the National Radio and Telecommunication Corp.

Unfortunately, the “news” contained in these articles turned out to be based on outdated information presented on a tobacco news aggregation website.

Codentify has long been replaced by a product called Inextor, and the referenced legal challenge was decided in May 2020 when the Islamabad Court canceled the bidding process for procedural motives unrelated to Inexto or its product.

Tobacco Reporter regrets the error and any harm caused to Inexto. The articles were removed from our website on Aug. 29.