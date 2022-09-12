Lucie Salhany Joins 22nd Century Board

22nd Century Group has appointed Lucie S. Salhany to its board of directors.

Salhany is a highly accomplished media executive with extensive experience in assessing and understanding the consumer landscape, positioning unique products for successful launch utilizing digital media, corporate strategy and entrepreneurial ventures.

She is widely recognized for her appointment as the first woman chair of a major broadcast network, which was earned through her unparalleled track record of successful growth and expansion in the industry. Salhany will serve as a member of 22nd Century’s corporate governance and nominating and finance committees.

“I am delighted that Lucie has chosen to join 22nd Century’s board of directors. Her well-established track record of success in business along with her strong background in and knowledge of the media industry will be extremely valuable for the company as we execute on our mission to reduce the harm caused by smoking, launch VLN and monetize our hemp/cannabis operations,” said 22nd Century Board Chair Nora B. Sullivan in a statement.

“We are confident her contributions will help raise 22nd Century’s profile in the consumer marketplace and mainstream media. Lucie’s appointment also reflects our continued commitment to the diversity of our board, and I very much look forward to her perspective and contributions in the board room.”

Salhany is currently president and CEO of her own consulting company, JHMedia. She was also one of the founding partners of Echo Bridge Entertainment and CEO and president of LifeFX Networks.